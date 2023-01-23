January 23, 2023
IN LAW, THIS IS CALLED AN ADMISSION AGAINST INTEREST:
Kamala Harris omits right to 'life' when quoting Declaration of Independence in abortion speech (Landon MionBy Landon Mion, 1/23/23, Fox News)
"We collectively believe and know, America is a promise ... It is a promise of freedom and liberty," Harris said. "Not just some, but for all. A promise we made in the Declaration of Independence, that we are each endowed with the right to liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Be clear, these rights were not bestowed upon us, they belong to us as Americans."
Meanwhile, how much difference is there between endowed and bestowed, and what does being American have to do with anything?
