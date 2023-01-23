ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

They didn't vote for it, they don't like it and they're working to undermine it -- but Republicans are reaping the benefits of Democrats' climate law.





In the five months since the Inflation Reduction Act became law, companies have announced tens of billions of dollars in renewable energy, battery and electric vehicle projects that will benefit from incentives in President Joe Biden's signature law, aimed at expanding domestic manufacturing in clean energy and reducing dependence on Chinese imports.





In fact, roughly two-thirds of the major projects are in districts whose Republican lawmakers opposed the Inflation Reduction Act, according to a POLITICO analysis of major green energy manufacturing announcements made since the bill's enactment.





The dynamic has prompted a tricky balancing act for the GOP: Tout the jobs and economic benefits coming to their states and districts, but not the bill that helped create them. The results are also potentially awkward for Democrats who expended political capital and more than a year of wrangling to enact the bill, only to see Republican lawmakers and governors sharing in the jobs and positive headlines it's creating -- although Democrats say they also see longer-term benefits for the nation in building GOP support for alternatives to fossil fuels.





Republicans insist their positions on the bill and the jobs are not in conflict.