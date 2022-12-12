"YEAH, BUT OUR SHIRTS ARE HAWAIIAN, NOT BROWN!":

In February, Jeremy Peters of the New York Times delivered Insurgency, capturing how the party of Lincoln and Reagan morphed into the fiefdom of Trump. Peters caught Steve Bannon rating his former boss among the worst presidents, and likening Trump's history-making 2015 escalator ride to a scene from Triumph of the Will, Leni Riefenstahl's Nazi propaganda film.





"That's Hitler, Bannon thought." By extension, that makes Mar-a-Lago Trump's Eagle's Nest.





As for Bannon, having burned through a Trump pardon, he awaits sentencing for contempt of Congress and will stand trial next year in Manhattan for conspiracy and fraud. [...]





Baker and Glasser also depicted Hitler as a Trump role model. To John Kelly, his second chief of staff, a retired Marine Corps general and a father bereaved in the 9/11 wars, Trump complained: "You fucking generals, why can't you be like the German generals?"





"Which generals?"





"The German generals in World War II."





"You do know that they tried to kill Hitler three times and almost pulled it off?"



