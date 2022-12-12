December 12, 2022
SAMSON WHO?:
"Thinner than human hair:" MIT develops solar cell to turn any surface into power source (Joshua S Hill, 12 December 2022, Renew Economy)
Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have developed a scalable fabrication technique that allows for the production of paper-thin and lightweight solar cells that can be applied to any surface.Billed by the MIT researchers as being "much thinner than a human hair", the durable and flexible solar cells are made from semiconducting inks using printing processes that will, one day, be able to be scaled to large-area manufacturing.The solar cells are one-hundredth the weight of conventional solar panels but able to generate 18-times more power-per-kilogram, and can be glued to most surfaces. As such, MIT claims that the solar cells could be used for everything from wearables through to deployment in disaster emergencies.
