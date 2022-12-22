WE ARE ALL THIRD WAY:

A new incentive for low- and moderate-income individuals to save for their post-working years could be on its way.





Under a provision included in a legislative proposal known as "Secure 2.0" -- which is included in an omnibus appropriations bill that cleared the Senate on Thursday and awaited a House vote -- a retirement "saver's match" would be implemented, essentially changing how an existing tax credit works.





Should the bill pass, people with income under set limits who contribute to a qualified retirement account -- i.e., a 401(k) plan -- would receive a limited federal "matching" contribution to their nest egg starting in 2027. That amount would be a maximum 50% of up to $2,000 in contributions to a qualifying account (so a maximum $1,000 match per individual).