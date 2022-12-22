DUDE, THOSE ARE ITS SELLING POINTS:

In a bleak and bitter address, outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday warned against the agenda put forward by his successor Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition, accusing the Likud leader of being weak and beholden to extremist partners who will send the country down the road to ruin.





He said the next government was not committed to democracy or to the rule of law, and that it would devastate the Israeli education system, disproportionately fund the ultra-Orthodox community, tank the economy, politicize the army, cause an explosion in the West Bank, undermine Israel's international standing, and damage ties with the US and the Diaspora.