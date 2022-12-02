WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST:





The infant universe transforms from a featureless landscape to an intricate web in a new supercomputer simulation of the cosmos's formative years.





An animation from the simulation shows our universe changing from a smooth, cold gas cloud to the lumpy scattering of galaxies and stars that we see today. It's the most complete, detailed and accurate reproduction of the universe's evolution yet produced, researchers report in the November Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.





This virtual glimpse into the cosmos's past is the result of CoDaIII, the third iteration of the Cosmic Dawn Project, which traces the history of the universe, beginning with the "cosmic dark ages" about 10 million years after the Big Bang. At that point, hot gas produced at the very beginning of time, about 13.8 billion years ago, had cooled to a featureless cloud devoid of light, says astronomer Paul Shapiro of the University of Texas at Austin.