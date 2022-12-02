...AND CHEAPER...:

Airbus has announced that it's strapping an experimental hydrogen fuel cell engine to a modified A380 superjumbo jet, an exciting new foray into the concept of powering commercial passenger aircraft with hydrogen alone.





The company says it's planning to start test flights in 2026 and launch a fully operational first zero-emissions aircraft by 2035 -- an ambitious timeline, considering that we're only starting to understand the potential of the idea.





But moving to hydrogen could dramatically cut the carbon footprint of air travel, which has historically been a massive contributor, representing 2.8 percent of global CO2 emissions.