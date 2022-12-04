December 4, 2022
TIME TO RETREAT TO MAR-A-LAGO:
Putin Faces Fight To Keep Russians on Side as Support for War Plummets--U.K. (KHALEDA RAHMAN, 12/4/22, Newsweek)
In its latest intelligence update, the U.K.'s Ministry of Defense (MOD) said on Sunday that recent polling suggests public support for what the Russian president has called a "special military operation" is "falling significantly."British officials were referring to a poll reportedly commissioned by the Kremlin "for internal use only" and obtained by Russian-language independent news outlet Meduza.That data, according to the report, indicated that 55 percent of Russians favor peace talks with Ukraine, and only 25 percent claim to support continuing the conflict.
