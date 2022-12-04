THERE IS NO ALTERNATIVE TO LIBERALISM:

The limited Chevron license has important strings attached to ensure the money it generates plays a constructive role in ending Venezuela's woes. The new permit was issued only after representatives of the Maduro regime and the political opposition resumed secret talks in Mexico City, which came after Maduro was reelected nearly four years ago in an election widely recognized as fraudulent. (As a result, the US government does not recognize Maduro as Venezuela's legitimate president.) Once the talks resumed, both parties agreed to establish a fund to be managed by the United Nations. Up to $3 billion dollars in frozen assets from the Maduro regime, now held in foreign banks, will be gradually released to the new fund and can only be spent on basic needs such as medicine, food, and other humanitarian aid for Venezuelans.





One of the most important goals of the negotiations, both for the opposition and for the US government, is to ensure democratic and transparent elections in Venezuela in 2024 -- something that Maduro naturally resists. But his willingness to come back to the table signals that he is in desperate need of relief; he wants more sanctions lifted.





Crucially, the new license prevents any cash payments from going to the Venezuelan government and will allow Chevron to export oil only to the United States. Still, many Republicans opposed Biden's move and suggested it would prop up Maduro's socialist regime. Mike Pompeo, who served under former president Donald Trump as secretary of state, tweeted that he "worked to sanction Venezuela's communist dictatorship. Reversing our sanctions won't help Venezuelans -- but it will help Maduro."



