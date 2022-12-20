THERE IS NO THERE THERE:

The analysis identified 3,544 deaths mentioning long COVID key terms and coded to U07.1, the ICD-10 code for COVID-19, among deaths occurring in the United States from January 1, 2020, through June 30, 2022. The percentage of COVID-19 deaths with long COVID peaked in June 2021 (1.2 percent) and in April 2022 (3.8 percent). The age-adjusted death rate for long COVID was 6.3 per 1 million population for the 12-month period ending in June 2022. The long COVID death rate from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022, was highest among adults aged 85 and over...