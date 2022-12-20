December 20, 2022
THERE IS NO THERE THERE:
Identification of Deaths With Post-acute Sequelae of COVID-19 From Death Certificate Literal Text: United States, January 1, 2020-June 30, 2022 (Farida B. Ahmad, M.P.H., Robert N. Anderson, Ph.D., Jodi A. Cisewski, M.P.H., and Paul D. Sutton, Ph.D., December 2022, NVSS)
The analysis identified 3,544 deaths mentioning long COVID key terms and coded to U07.1, the ICD-10 code for COVID-19, among deaths occurring in the United States from January 1, 2020, through June 30, 2022. The percentage of COVID-19 deaths with long COVID peaked in June 2021 (1.2 percent) and in April 2022 (3.8 percent). The age-adjusted death rate for long COVID was 6.3 per 1 million population for the 12-month period ending in June 2022. The long COVID death rate from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022, was highest among adults aged 85 and over...
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 20, 2022 11:41 AM
« FUNNY HOW THAT WORKS: | Main | IF ONLY HE'D RUN ON BEING MITT INSTEAD OF AGAINST IMMIGRATION AND HEALTH CARE: »