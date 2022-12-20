December 20, 2022
FUNNY HOW THAT WORKS:
Tandem solar cell achieves 32.5 percent efficiency (SPX, Dec 20, 2022)
Scientists from HZB could significantly improve on the efficiency of perovskite/silicon tandem solar cells. "This is a really big leap forward that we didn't foresee a few months ago. All the teams involved at HZB, especially the PV Competence Center (PVComB) and the HySPRINT Innovation lab teams have worked together successfully and with passion," says Prof. Steve Albrecht.
