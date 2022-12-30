December 30, 2022
THE FISH ROTS FROM THE ORANGE COMBOVER:
NBC News Has Confirmed That The Probe Into Deleted Secret Service Text Message Scandal Is Now Officially A Criminal Investigation (Andrea Thompson, 12/29/22, Political Tribune)
A letter from DHS Deputy Inspector General Gladys Ayala that was relayed to reporters reads, "The DHS Inspector General informed the Secret Service on Wednesday evening that the investigation is now criminal and that it should halt all internal investigations on the missing text messages.""To ensure the integrity of our investigation, the USSS must not engage in any further investigative activities regarding the collection and preservation of the evidence referenced above," the DHS Deputy Inspector General reportedly wrote. "This includes immediately refraining from interviewing potential witnesses, collecting devices, or taking any other action that would interfere with an ongoing criminal investigation."Ayala penned this brutal letter to current Secret Service Director James Murray. However, reports have recently revealed that Murray is soon to leave his position at the Secret Service to take a job at Snapchat -- the popular social media site that is, conveniently enough, famous for its feature that allows users to erase messages moments after they've been viewed.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 30, 2022 12:00 AM