THE FISH ROTS FROM THE ORANGE COMBOVER:

A letter from DHS Deputy Inspector General Gladys Ayala that was relayed to reporters reads, "The DHS Inspector General informed the Secret Service on Wednesday evening that the investigation is now criminal and that it should halt all internal investigations on the missing text messages."





"To ensure the integrity of our investigation, the USSS must not engage in any further investigative activities regarding the collection and preservation of the evidence referenced above," the DHS Deputy Inspector General reportedly wrote. "This includes immediately refraining from interviewing potential witnesses, collecting devices, or taking any other action that would interfere with an ongoing criminal investigation."



