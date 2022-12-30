BUT MAGA ASSURED US THEY WERE THE FUTURE...:

Kari Lake, the one-time TV newsreader who ran for governor, posed for a photo with a Nazi sympathizer and told him on Twitter, "It was a pleasure to meet you, too!" She endorsed and then withdrew her endorsement of an Oklahoma candidate who called Jews "evil." She lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs.





Mark Finchem, who ran for secretary of state, proudly accepted the endorsement of Andrew Torba, the openly antisemitic founder of the Gab social media platform. The Phoenix Jewish Community Relations Council in September criticized Finchem for spreading "antisemitic tropes" by claiming Democrats are controlled by George Soros and Mike Bloomberg, both Jewish megadonors. He lost to Democrat Adrian Fontes.



