December 2, 2022
SELF-REFERENCE ALERT:
A personal indulgence: The Grandfather Judd was the federal judge who was most responsible for the deinstitutionalization process in the 70s. Here is what he found at Willowbrook, where many of the residents were , at least putatively, voluntary:https://t.co/TnUijZLucd https://t.co/1K51ee9jMh— brothersjudd (@brothersjudd) December 2, 2022
The grounds for his decision were arguable, but the authors' conclusion is a fitting epitaph: "In Judd's decision, a love of man triumphed over keenness of intellect."
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 2, 2022 8:19 AM