OH, THE HUMANITIES!:

December 2, 2022

Toyota secures funding to develop hydrogen fuel cell version of its Hilux pickup in the UK (Anmar Frangoul, 12/02/22, CNBC)
 
A consortium led by automotive giant Toyota will receive millions in funding to develop a hydrogen fuel cell pickup truck in the U.K.

In a statement Friday, Toyota said the fuel cell-powered prototype of its Hilux pickup would be developed at its plant in Burnaston, in the East Midlands of England.

