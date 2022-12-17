ORANGE IS THE NEW ORANGE:

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol plans on Monday to vote on issuing criminal referrals against former president Donald Trump for insurrection and at least two other charges, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss it.





It had been widely expected that the panel would recommend charges against Trump for obstructing an official proceeding of Congress and conspiracy to defraud the United States. The panel's members had already argued in federal court that they believed it was likely that he committed those two felonies. But the addition of an accusation of insurrection was a new development.