IT'S ALWAYS THE TRUMPISTS:

A Georgia man pleaded guilty today to a federal hate crime and a firearms violation for shooting into two Clayton County convenience stores in an attempt to kill those inside because of their race and ethnicity.





According to information presented in court, on July 30, 2021, Larry Edward Foxworth, 48, of Jonesboro, fired numerous rounds from a Glock pistol through a window and door of a Shell gas station convenience store on Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro. Just minutes later, Foxworth again fired multiple rounds from the same handgun through the windows and door of a nearby BP gas station convenience store. Both stores were open for business and occupied when Foxworth fired the shots. No one was injured in either shooting, but Foxworth admitted that he intended to kill people inside the stores and on the premises.





Clayton County Police Department officers arrested Foxworth shortly after the second attack. While in police custody at the scene, Foxworth made multiple statements explaining that he was targeting Black people and others who he perceived to be Arab.