December 17, 2022
IT'S ALWAYS THE TRUMPISTS:
Georgia Man with Ties to White Supremacist Organization Pleads Guilty to Federal Hate Crime for Racially Motivated Shootings (DOJ, 12/16/22)
A Georgia man pleaded guilty today to a federal hate crime and a firearms violation for shooting into two Clayton County convenience stores in an attempt to kill those inside because of their race and ethnicity.According to information presented in court, on July 30, 2021, Larry Edward Foxworth, 48, of Jonesboro, fired numerous rounds from a Glock pistol through a window and door of a Shell gas station convenience store on Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro. Just minutes later, Foxworth again fired multiple rounds from the same handgun through the windows and door of a nearby BP gas station convenience store. Both stores were open for business and occupied when Foxworth fired the shots. No one was injured in either shooting, but Foxworth admitted that he intended to kill people inside the stores and on the premises.Clayton County Police Department officers arrested Foxworth shortly after the second attack. While in police custody at the scene, Foxworth made multiple statements explaining that he was targeting Black people and others who he perceived to be Arab.
A criminal complaint was unsealed today charging Edward Kelley, 33, of Maryville, Tennessee, and Austin Carter, 26, of Knoxville, Tennessee, with conspiracy, retaliating against a federal official, interstate communication of a threat, and solicitation to commit a crime of violence. Kelley and Carter made their initial appearance in federal court today in Knoxville before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jill E. McCook. Both defendants have been detained. Carter has a detention hearing scheduled for Dec. 21.According to court documents, Kelley, who is facing charges in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia related to his assault on a law enforcement officer during the breach of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, obtained a list of law enforcement personnel who participated in that criminal investigation. In conversations with a cooperating witness, Kelley and Carter discussed collecting information and plans to kill the individual law enforcement personnel on the list that included an attack on the FBI's Knoxville, Tennessee Field Office
FBI: Arrested Minnesota man revered mass shooters, showed interest in neo-Nazis (STEPHEN GROVES and TRISHA AHMED, 12/17/22, AP)
Judge Unseals Coup Evidence Implicating Scott Perry And Trump Attorneys (Chibueze Godwin, December 17 | 2022, National Memo)A Minnesota man who idolized the shooter who killed five people at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs and was allegedly building an arsenal of automatic weapons to use against police was arrested this week after a retired police officer reported his behavior to authorities, according to federal charges.The warning signs -- strikingly similar to the circumstances that preceded the shooting at Colorado's Club Q last month -- prompted a monthslong federal investigation into River William Smith, and resulted in a far different outcome.Smith, who also expressed interest in joining neo-Nazi paramilitary groups and fired an AK-47-style rifle in his home in 2019, was charged with federal weapons counts this week.
Federal investigators have examined email exchanges between three Trump-affiliated attorneys and far-right Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), a key figure in Republican efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, a newly released court order showed.The revelation emerged after Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the district court in Washington, D.C., granted the Justice Department's request to unseal two previous court rulings -- a memorandum and order from June and a memorandum opinion from September -- declaring that the requested communications weren't protected by any claims of privilege.The tranche included 37 email exchanges between Perry, coup-plotting Trump attorney John Eastman, and former Justice Department officials Jeffrey Clark and Ken Klukowski; an autobiography draft; and other writing in which Perry and the others discussed subverting the 2020 election.
