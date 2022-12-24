December 24, 2022

IT'S ALWAYS THE TRUMPISTS:

Paris shooter who killed three admits being 'racist' (AFP, December 24, 2022)


The shooter -- named as William M. in the French media -- is a gun enthusiast with a history of weapons offences who had been released on bail earlier this month.

The retired train driver was convicted for armed violence in 2016 by a court in the multicultural Seine-Saint-Denis suburb of Paris, but appealed.

A year later he was convicted for illegally possessing a firearm.

Last year, he was charged with racist violence after allegedly stabbing migrants and slashing their tents with a sword in a park in eastern Paris.




