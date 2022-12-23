ISLAMOPHOBES OF A FEATHER:

The question of why the Trumpian populist right is so consumed with hatred for Ukraine--a hatred that clearly goes beyond concerns about U.S. spending, a very small portion of our military budget, or about the nonexistent involvement of American troops--doesn't have a simple answer. Partly, it's simply partisanship: If the libs are for it, we're against it, and the more offensively the better. (And if the pre-Trump Republican establishment is also for it, then we're even more against it.) Partly, it's the belief that Ukrainian democracy is a Biden/Obama/Hillary Clinton/"Deep State" project, all the more suspect because it's related to Trump's first impeachment. Partly, it's the "national conservative" distaste for liberalism--not only in its American progressive iteration, but in the more fundamental sense that includes conservatives like Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher: the outlook based on individual freedom and personal autonomy, equality before the law, limited government, and an international order rooted in those values. Many NatCons are far more sympathetic to Russia's crusade against secular liberalism than to Ukraine's desire for integration into liberal, secular Europe.





Whatever the reason, the anti-Ukraine animus on the right is quite real and widespread. (When journalist Bari Weiss, who has a largely "anti-woke" following, retweeted a Hanukkah greeting from Zelensky, the responses from her followers in the thread were mostly hostile.) But right now, it also smells of desperation. Ukraine's cause is still massively popular in the United States, with two-thirds of Americans supportive of sending money and arms. Disingenuous laments about the poor Ukrainians exploited by American and European globalists ring hollow and false when the vast majority of Ukrainians are so clearly determined to resist the invasion. And Zelensky, as the smarter among the aid opponents, like Ungar-Sargon, can see, is a genuine hero: patriotic, incredibly courageous and charismatic, and a speaker so compelling that even congressional right-wingers who initially refused to join in the standing ovations (including Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Andrew Clyde) finally rose up during the last portions of his speech.





There's a nineteenth-century Russian fable called "The Elephant and the Pug" in which a pug yaps furiously at an elephant to get attention and show off how tough it is, while the elephant simply ignores it. Zelensky would obviously be the elephant in this scenario; but that would make the Zelensky haters the pugs--and that's frankly a hideous insult to pugs.