November 23, 2022
YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:
DOMINO'S BUYING HUNDREDS AND HUNDREDS OF ELECTRIC DELIVERY VEHICLES (FRANK LANDYMORE, 11/23/22, The byte)
In a bid to bolster its understaffed workforce of drivers, Domino's Pizza is splashing cash on a fleet of 800 electric Chevrolet Bolts, painted in Domino's livery.As the largest pizza chain in the world, Domino's investment in EVs marks a particularly high profile adoption by the fast food industry of electric transportation."We've got a long way to go, but we will have the biggest fleet of electric vehicles in the pizza industry, period," Domino's CEO Russell Weiner told Wall Street Journal in an interview.
