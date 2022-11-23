CHAVISMO HAVING FAILED:

The opposition is seeking free and fair presidential elections, next due in 2024, while Caracas wants the international community to recognise Maduro as the rightful president and lift sanctions.





Colombia's Petro has become involved since becoming his country's first leftist president in August.





He had worked to improve his country's relationship with Venezuela, resuming diplomatic ties for the first time since 2019, when former president Ivan Duque refused to recognise Maduro's election.





Venezuela is now also hosting peace talks between the Colombian government and the last official rebel group in the country, the National Liberation Army.