TOTALLY NOT A CULT:

Republicans once slammed Tulsi Gabbard as a socialist seeking to appease dictators like Bashar al-Assad and Vladimir Putin. These days, much of the GOP is embracing her. [...]





"The only reason people know who Tulsi Gabbard is, particularly on the right, is because she has become a darling of the alt-right because of her statements on Russia," said Heath Mayo, a conservative activist who founded the advocacy group Principles First. "They're saying they like her pro-'America First' views, when she's primarily known by most of the American electorate for having met with Assad and partially blamed America for him gassing his citizens, and blamed America for Putin invading Ukraine."





"It's clear to everyone that what Tulsi Gabbard represents," Mayo added, "is isolationism and excuses for dictators."