IT'S THE UNIVERSALISM, NOT THE TRIBALISM:

Mead calls these two interlocking fates a "great quantum entanglement," and a singular focus of his magisterial study is to show how little a role Jews themselves played in kindling this relationship. "The perception that America is a pro-Jewish power," he writes, "antedates significant Jewish immigration to the United States." This paradox, Mead notes, applies to the wider Zionist movement, whose success in declaring a Jewish state in 1948 ultimately hinged on the support of Gentile politicians, industrialists, and diplomats. "The secret weapon of the Zionists," he writes, "was their ability to gather up the critical gentile support," yet replicating that among Jews would, in Theodor Herzl's mind, "be Zionism's hardest test." Israel, he notes later, is "something that gentiles, antisemites included, and Jews made together." Zionists, Mead explains, were a minority of American Jewry until word of the Final Solution reached the U.S. around 1943.





America's special bond with Jews, in fact, does not just predate the Jewish-American diaspora; it predates America itself. Mead cites four reasons why, from the fifteenth century onward, the Anglosphere as a whole began turning away from the theologically tinged anti-Semitism that remained a hallmark of Europe's politics for centuries thereafter. First, the Protestant Reformation shed a new, friendlier light on Judaism by connecting the faithful to the Torah, unmediated by the Church. Second, a vision took hold that "linked the fate of the Jews with the fate of the English speakers," a point Mead could have expanded on by referring to eminent Hebraists in the common-law tradition, such as John Selden. Third, England and America gradually replaced "total society" with a more pluralistic model of inter-faith concord sooner than continental Europe, though England would remain a religious quasi-monolith for a while longer. And fourth, the advent of industrial capitalism helped destigmatize the largely commercial and financial trades to which Europe's medieval anti-Semitic laws had relegated Jews.





In addition to these four reasons, the growth on U.S. soil of religious denominations that put Jews firmly back in God's plan, from Puritanism to Evangelicalism, helped cement America's philo-Semitic bent. That is not to mention the philo-Hebraism of the Founding generation, which was "immersed in the images, the language, and the historical ideas of the Hebrew Bible"--the same Bible that a philo-Christian Jewish author like Yoram Hazony wants restored in public education. The very idea of America, in fact, is shot through with the kind of Mosaic nationalism that elevated the ancient Hebrews out of bondage in Egypt. Like them, "the American people had been entrusted with a providential message intended for the whole human race."





This long, profound relationship, ultimately rooted less in Judaism itself than in Christianity's new forms, is among the storylines Mead harnesses to dispel what he calls the "planet Vulcan" theory--namely, "the antisemitic legend that falsely attributes American support for Israel to the machinations of a secretive and all-powerful Jewish lobby."