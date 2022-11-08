November 8, 2022
THEY COULD HAVE BEEN BUYING BLEACH WITH THAT HARD-EARNED MONEY!:
Quack COVID Group America's Frontline Doctors Is Suing Its 'Rogue Founder' Simone Gold ( Anna Merlan, November 7, 2022, Vice News)
America's Frontline Doctors (AFLDS), the pseudo-medical group that rocketed to pandemic infamy by spreading bad information about COVID, advocating for discredited treatments, fearmongering about vaccines, and attempting to influence state legislation, is suing one of its founders in federal court, months after her release from prison.AFLDS filed suit on November 4 against Dr. Simone Gold, accusing her of misappropriating AFLDS funds to buy a $3.6 million home, rent another property, purchase three luxury vehicles, and fund a housekeeper, personal security detail, and thousands of dollars a month in other, unspecified personal expenses. The suit also accuses Gold of tortious interference, claiming she's seeking to "to take back control of AFLDS and restore herself into a leadership role with the organization." In September, Gold finished serving almost 60 days in prison on a trespassing charge after she entered the U.S. Capitol during the January 6, 2021 insurrection.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 8, 2022 12:00 AM