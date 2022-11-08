THE MAGA BRAND:

I am sitting in a bar in Southampton with an "incel" - meaning involuntarily celibate - who has never had a proper conversation with an adult woman other than his mum. "How do you feel about the idea of talking to a lady?" I ask him. "I think there might be a little bit of a safety concern," he says, "in the sense of false rape charges. From what I read on the internet, it's unsafe to even be in the same room as a woman without a third party." He tells me that if he approaches a woman, she may start beating herself to falsely accuse him of "domestic abuse or assault".





I've spent a year inside the incel community in the UK and abroad - a world of loneliness, isolation and extreme misogyny - for a TV programme. It could be the most depressing documentary I've ever made and there are a fair few contenders.



