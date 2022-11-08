THE MAGA BRAND:

November 8, 2022
'The ultimate enemy is women' - inside the fear-filled world of incels (Benjamin Zand, 7 Nov 2022, The Guardian)
I am sitting in a bar in Southampton with an "incel" - meaning involuntarily celibate - who has never had a proper conversation with an adult woman other than his mum. "How do you feel about the idea of talking to a lady?" I ask him. "I think there might be a little bit of a safety concern," he says, "in the sense of false rape charges. From what I read on the internet, it's unsafe to even be in the same room as a woman without a third party." He tells me that if he approaches a woman, she may start beating herself to falsely accuse him of "domestic abuse or assault".I've spent a year inside the incel community in the UK and abroad - a world of loneliness, isolation and extreme misogyny - for a TV programme. It could be the most depressing documentary I've ever made and there are a fair few contenders.Like crabs in a barrel, angry, young, virgin men brainwash each other with an ideology that tells them that only extremely good-looking men have any success with women and life, and that if you don't fit that criterion, women will not only ignore you, but set out to destroy you. It encourages anyone who doesn't have the right jaw shape, who isn't tall enough or who isn't a "Chad" (a highly attractive male) to give up. It also points them to one ultimate enemy: women.
