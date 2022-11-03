THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS CRT:

Complaints about special education violations. Praise for teachers. Concerns about academic rigor and options.





These are some of the main themes in a sampling of the emails sent to a so-called tip line set up by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin earlier this year for parents to report, as he put it, "any instances where they feel that their fundamental rights are being violated" and schools are engaging in "inherently divisive practices." The email tip line was part of a larger campaign by the governor to root out the teaching of critical race theory. But few of the tips flag the types of practices Youngkin was describing.