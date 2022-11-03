November 3, 2022
ADULT SUPERVISION REQUIRED:
Trump's Company Is Now Under Court Supervision (Greg Walters, November 3, 2022, Vice News)
Former President Donald Trump can no longer run his business empire as he pleases without informing New York authorities of his plans, a New York judge ruled on Thursday.The decision means Trump must notify the judge and New York Attorney General Letitia James before selling or transferring assets, following a warning from James' office that Trump's company appeared to be gearing up to transfer parts of his business empire outside the reach of her $250 million civil lawsuit.
