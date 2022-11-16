THE rIGHT EXISTS TO AMUSE NORMAL PEOPLE:





Not only did he invite QAnon influencers to attend the event at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, Trump repeated several QAnon dog whistles during the 70-minute long speech, including multiple references to the storm, a well-known trope within the conspiracy movement. But while influential adherents to the movement were thrilled, most QAnon-ers posting on Telegram last night, in fact, reacted angrily to Trump's announcement. This could be a worrying sign for Trump's 2024 campaign, coupled with the growing resentment against the former president inside the Republican party after major GOP midterm election losses.





Certainly, the response among the major figures within QAnon, a group of influencers and grifters who have driven the movement in recent years, was almost universally positive. "Make NO mistake...President Trump is absolutely UNSHAKABLE," an influencer known as QAnon John wrote on his popular Telegram channel, adding: "That's WHY God picked him."





Jordan Sather, a QAnon influencer who uses his popularity within the movement to shill vitamin supplements, also hyped Trump's return. Sather was actually in the Mar-a-Lago ballroom for the announcement and excitedly wrote on Telegram that during lunch earlier in the day Trump had passed his table and gave the group a thumbs up.





But for rank-and-file QAnon supporters, who have spent the last two years loudly voicing their anger at having the 2020 election stolen, the announcement was a bitter blow. The majority, who voiced their opinions on Telegram channels and fringe message boards, viewed Trump's speech as a tacit admission that the 2020 election wasn't stolen.