ALL THAT JAZZ #66

Those of you who read these All That Jazz posts know that one of my great heroes (both for his music and for his personal qualities) is Benny Carter (1907-2003).





Recently, the National Jazz Museum in Harlem issued this 8-volume collection of never-before-released Carter concerts recorded between 1973 and 1997. In addition to Benny's great playing, these concerts also feature jazz great such as Dizzy Gillespie, Hank Jones, Clark Terry, Milt Hinton, Barry Harris and Bucky Pizzarelli. More information can be found on the Museum's website





These recordings, which are available on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music and the other major streaming services, and are in the process of being uploaded to YouTube (volumes 1-3 posted as I write this).



Posted by Foos at November 16, 2022 8:29 AM

