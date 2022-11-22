THE MEANING IS BOREDOM:

What is the optimal way to respond to boredom? Gary considers but finally rejects what he terms "the quest for authenticity" as offered by thinkers such as Heidegger and Camus in which the bored self overcomes the meaningless of life by fashioning an authentic self. Gary offers several worthwhile arguments, but observes, quite rightfully, that the popularization of authenticity is too easily co-opted by consumerism. It is altogether too easy for marketers and influencers to say that the surest way for you to "do you" or to "be yourself" is to buy whatever they are selling. Authenticity sells, but it also does not avoid despair.