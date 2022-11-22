November 22, 2022
IT'S ALWAYS THE rIGHT:
Michigan man arrested for threatening FBI Director Chris Wray, Rep. Garamendi (Ashley Capoot & Dan Mangan, 11/22/22, CNBC)
A Michigan man who owns a registered handgun was arrested for making death threats against FBI Director Chris Wray two weeks after making similar threats against Democratic Rep. John Garamendi of California, according to a federal court filing released Tuesday.The man, identified as Neil Matthew Walter, was charged with transmitting in interstate commerce a communication containing a threat to injure another person.
