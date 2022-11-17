November 17, 2022
THAT WAS EASY:
France's plan for solar panels on all car parks is just the start of an urban renewable revolution (Dylan Ryan, 11/17/22, The Conversation)
France has approved legislation that will require all car parks with more than 80 spaces to be covered over by solar panels. This is part of a wider programme that will see solar panels occupy derelict lots, vacant land alongside roads and railways, as well as some farmland.This is expected to add 11 gigawatts to the French electricity grid equal to ten nuclear reactors.
