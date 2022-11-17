November 17, 2022
IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSTATE DEFLATIONARY PRESSURES:
Fading Supply-Chain Problems Signal Season of Plenty for Holiday Shoppers (Austen Hufford and Sharon Terlep, Nov. 17, 2022, WSJ)
Easing supply-chain pressures mean American consumers can look forward to their first normal holiday season in three years, industry executives and analysts say. They project full store shelves--and even deals--as retailers work through gluts in product categories from toys to furniture."The script has been flipped," said Steve Pasierb, president of manufacturing group The Toy Association. "From a supply-chain standpoint, it's the opposite of last year."
