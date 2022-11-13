MARKETS ADJUST:

There are several reasons why analysts expect somewhat more moderate electricity prices this winter.





Some are weather-related, such as the fact that Norway, after a lot of rainfall, has now sorted out its previous water shortage in the reservoirs in the south of the country.





Furthermore, the weather has been mild - and is expected to stay that way for quite a while.





Another decisive factor is that gas prices have fallen strongly in Europe (note: gas is largely used for electricity production).





The reason? Full gas stocks despite cuts in Russian gas imports. Right now, it is almost difficult to take in all the gas flowing into Europe.





"There are a lot of tankers (with liquefied gas) outside the ports waiting to be unloaded," Johan Sigvardsson, an analyst at the electricity trading company Bixia, pointed out.