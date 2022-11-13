November 13, 2022
A RACE, NOT A RELIGION?:
Ben Gvir calls for revoking state recognition of Reform conversions (JUDAH ARI GROSS , 11/13/22, Times of Israel)
Far-right leader Itamar Ben Gvir on Sunday demanded that the presumed incoming coalition pass a law to end recognition of Reform conversions for the purposes of citizenship.This latest demand in the ongoing coalition negotiations was quickly denounced by religious rights groups, particularly the Reform movement's legal arm, the Israel Religious Action Center. The outgoing diaspora affairs minister called the proposal an unnecessary provocation as only an exceedingly small number of Reform converts request Israeli citizenship while the symbolism of the move would ostracize non-Orthodox Jews from Israel.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 13, 2022 12:00 AM