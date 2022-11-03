LIVING THE PEE TAPE:

The Kremlin has said it will rejoin the UN-administered grain export corridor from Ukraine, after pulling out over the weekend following a drone attack on Russian warships in the port of Sevastopol.





Moscow's humiliating climbdown came two days after a large convoy of ships moved a record amount of grain in defiance of Russia's warnings that it would be unsafe without its participation, and after high-level diplomatic contacts between Turkey - one of the guarantors of the scheme with the UN - and Russia.