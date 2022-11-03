DADDY, WHAT WAS LITHIUM?:

A small startup in Woburn called Alsym Energy is working on one of the world's biggest problems -- the need for better, cheaper batteries for cars, electric utilities, and even seagoing ships.





Alsym's founders, veteran entrepreneur Mukesh Chatter and Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Kripa Varanasi, say they've built a new kind of rechargeable battery that delivers the performance of lithium ion cells at half the cost.





That's largely because the batteries don't contain lithium or cobalt -- scarce and expensive metals mostly controlled by China. And Alsym says they will never burst into flame like lithium batteries, because none of the ingredients are flammable.