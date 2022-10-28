YEAH, BUT WHAT ABOUT A BILLION YEARS FROM NOW?:

The future of clean, renewable energy is underneath our feet. Quite literally.





The core of the earth is very hot -- somewhere between 7,952 degrees and 10,800 degrees Fahrenheit at the very center. If we can drill down from the surface into what's called superhot rock, then we could access the heat of the earth and turn it into a massive source of zero-carbon, always available energy.





A new report out Friday from the Clean Air Task Force, a non-profit climate organization, finds that this category of clean, baseload superhot rock energy has the potential to be cost-competitive with other zero-carbon technologies -- while also, very critically, having a small land footprint.