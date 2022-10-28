IT'S SUCH A MYSTERY WHAT DRIVES THESE ATTACKS ON FOLKS LIKE NANCY...:

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was "violently assaulted" by a person who broke into the couple's San Francisco home early Friday morning, the speaker's office said in a statement. [...]





The suspect used a hammer in the attack, NBC News reported, citing two people briefed on the incident. He was searching for the House speaker, shouting, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" before assaulting Paul Pelosi, a source briefed on the attack told NBC. [...]





It's not the first time the Democratic House speaker, also 82, has been targeted with threats.





A North Carolina man, Cleveland Meredith, was sentenced last December to 28 months in prison after pleading guilty to threatening to shoot Pelosi. Meredith, 53, had traveled to Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, planning to attend rallies on that day, but didn't arrive until the evening, when the pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol had been tamped down.





Another man, 77-year-old Steven Martis of Arizona, was sentenced in February to 21 months behind bars for threatening to kill Pelosi in messages to her D.C. office.





And in April, Florida man Paul Hoeffer, 60, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for phone calls in which he threatened to behead Pelosi and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., another frequent target of criticism from the political right.





The attack on Paul Pelosi comes as the U.S. Capitol Police record a drastic rise in threat cases -- a 144% increase from 2017 to 2021, according to the department.