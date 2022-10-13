WATER, WATER, EVERYWHERE...:

Great River Hydro, based in Westborough, Massachusetts, operates dams, power stations and storage reservoirs along the Deerfield and Connecticut rivers. According to a map on the company's website, it owns six stations along the Vermont-New Hampshire border, one station on the Vermont-Massachusetts border and three on the Deerfield River in southern Vermont.





Combined, the stations represent the largest hydropower fleet in New England and have the capacity to generate 589 megawatts of electricity, powering around 213,000 homes in the region, according to a press release from the two companies.





Officials with Hydro-Québec pointed to New England's "ambitious decarbonization and electrification objectives" and said the region is a place where the amount of electricity generated from renewable sources is "poised to increase sharply."





Hydro-Québec, which is owned by the Canadian government and generates, transmits and distributes electricity, has been exporting hydropower to New England since the 1980s. One of the largest hydro producers in the world, it is Canada's largest electricity producer.





"This acquisition represents a unique opportunity to combine our know-how in managing and leveraging hydro facilities with Great River Hydro's thorough understanding of the New England market," Sophie Brochu, president and CEO of Hydro-Québec, said in a statement. "By combining our strengths, we can support the development of new renewable energy projects, in a market where such resources are in high demand."