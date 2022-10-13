October 13, 2022
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
Trump aide was seen on security footage moving boxes at Mar-a-Lago (Maggie Haberman and Alan Feuer, 10/12/22, New York Times)
A long-serving aide to former President Donald Trump was captured on security camera footage moving boxes out of a storage room at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's residence in Florida, both before and after the Justice Department issued a subpoena in May demanding the return of all classified documents, according to three people familiar with the matter.
Had to make room for his Hero of Russia medal.
