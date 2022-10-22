TRUMPISM IS IDENTITARIANISM:

The ad campaign is sponsored by a group called Citizens for Sanity. According to Open Secrets, the outfit's board of directors includes three former Trump administration officials who are also involved with America First Legal Foundation, the new Trumpy group run by Stephen Miller, Donald Trump's former point man on immigration. The aim of Citizens for Sanity seems to be to stoke fear and loathing in voters who might be tempted to vote for Democrats in the upcoming elections because they're turned off by some of the extremist GOP candidates in their states.