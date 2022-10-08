TISH, YOU SPOKE SMACKDOWN:





U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan concluded that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's actions delayed mail deliveries and that he acted without obtaining an advisory opinion from the Postal Regulatory Commission.





DeJoy restricted overtime payments for postal workers and stopped the agency's longtime practice of allowing late and extra truck deliveries in the summer of 2020. The moves reduced costs but meant some mail was left behind to be delivered the following day.





Those delays and the removal of many mail-sorting machines were among actions that led New York and several other states to sue -- claiming the actions amounted to voter suppression. DeJoy, a longtime Republican donor and political ally of former President Donald Trump, eventually halted some of his operational changes "to avoid even the appearance of impact on election mail."



