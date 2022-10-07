October 7, 2022
THEREBY DISQUALIFYING THEMSELVES:
A majority of GOP nominees -- 299 in all -- deny the 2020 election results (Amy Gardner, 10/06/22, Washington Post)
Allegiance to the Republic is the bare minimum.Although some are running in heavily Democratic areas and are expected to lose, most of the election deniers nominated are likely to win: Of the nearly 300 on the ballot, 174 are running for safely Republican seats. Another 51 will appear on the ballot in tightly contested races.
