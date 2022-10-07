THAT WAS EASY:

Researchers say they've found an efficient and cost-effective solution that could drastically improve zinc-air batteries, an energy storage option that's clean and safe but, until now, has been hampered by performance issues.





The race to find high-density, cost-effective and environmentally friendly batteries is a major hurdle for the realisation of an electrified world, because most renewable energy sources, being intermittent, require good energy storage solutions.





Rechargeable zinc-air batteries are powered by oxidising zinc with oxygen from the air. They're considered a possible candidate for next-generation power storage because, in theory, they could have ultra-high energy density. Not only that, but they can be recycled, safely disposed of and recharged with new zinc.