October 7, 2022
THAT WAS EASY:
Zinc-air batteries get dramatic boost from low-cost metal breakthrough (Amalyah Hart, 7 October 2022, Renew Economy)
Researchers say they've found an efficient and cost-effective solution that could drastically improve zinc-air batteries, an energy storage option that's clean and safe but, until now, has been hampered by performance issues.The race to find high-density, cost-effective and environmentally friendly batteries is a major hurdle for the realisation of an electrified world, because most renewable energy sources, being intermittent, require good energy storage solutions.Rechargeable zinc-air batteries are powered by oxidising zinc with oxygen from the air. They're considered a possible candidate for next-generation power storage because, in theory, they could have ultra-high energy density. Not only that, but they can be recycled, safely disposed of and recharged with new zinc.
