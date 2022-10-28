THE TRUMP BRAND:

"While at a generalized level, antisemitic attitudes have dropped, the incidents have risen because there is less shame. People feel they can say and do anything," Greenblatt said.





Benjamin Lorber, a longtime researcher of antisemitism with Political Research Associates, said the latest rush of antisemitic rhetoric "fits into that broader political project," and he is not surprised to see it in the lead-up to the midterms this year. "The right is trying to regain power it felt it lost in 2020, so it makes sense, in addition to virulent anti-LGBTQ bigotry, that antisemitism is in the mix again," he said.





He and other experts noted that the 2018 Tree of Life massacre came just before the 2018 midterm elections and that the suspect had posted on the far-right social media site Gab that he was angry about ''filthy'' Jews who work to resettle refugees, especially Muslims.





"We're in an era when the MAGA movement's boundaries of who is considered a real, good, authentic American are mutating and the future is very unpredictable," Lorber said.





Trump earlier this month attacked American Jews in a post on his Truth Social platform, saying Jews in the United States must "get their act together" and show more appreciation for the state of Israel "before it is too late." Trump has multiple times raised the old antisemitic trope that US Jews hold, or should hold, a secret or dual loyalty to Israel rather than the United States. He said evangelicals are "far more appreciative" of actions on Israel than Jews.





Most Republicans said nothing about Trump's Truth Social post. Trump also defended Ye in an Oct. 18 interview with Salem News Channel, and other conservatives also rallied to support Ye, most commonly by portraying him as a victim of supposed efforts by Democrats, in combination with the media and corporations, to suppress opposing viewpoints.