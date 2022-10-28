BECAUSE THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:

Representative Kevin McCarthy, the House Republican leader who is likely to become speaker if Republicans take control of House, has already suggested Congress would walk away from the US commitment to Ukraine under Biden. "I think people are gonna be sitting in a recession and they're not going to write a blank check to Ukraine," he told Punchbowl News.





For progressive Democrats to do anything to undermine support for Ukraine given what's happening on the ground right now -- not to mention two weeks before the midterm elections -- is depressing. Do they really want to help Republicans, not to mention Putin, by undermining Biden?