THE rIGHT IS THE lEFT:

The right, in essence, abandoned the values of small-L liberalism--which is to say, not the ideology associated with the American left, but the enlightenment ideology that champions ideas like individual liberty, due process, pluralism, and free speech. In liberalism's place, the right has begun to champion a more muscular movement eager to wield government power in pursuit of conservative ends.





This enthusiasm for government coercion defines the New Right, and it is what differentiates it from establishment conservatism.