October 27, 2022
THE rIGHT IS THE lEFT:
Understanding (and Untangling) the New Right (Seth Moskowitz October 27, 2022, Discourse)
The right, in essence, abandoned the values of small-L liberalism--which is to say, not the ideology associated with the American left, but the enlightenment ideology that champions ideas like individual liberty, due process, pluralism, and free speech. In liberalism's place, the right has begun to champion a more muscular movement eager to wield government power in pursuit of conservative ends.This enthusiasm for government coercion defines the New Right, and it is what differentiates it from establishment conservatism.
Having adopted an Identitarian ideology you're just arguing about which Identities government should reward and which punish.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 27, 2022 2:54 PM