IF SHE'S SERIOUS SHE NEEDS TO ENDORSE A BUNCH MORE:

A source close to Cheney told CNBC that Barrett is "an election denier" who refuses to acknowledge Trump's loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020 vote. Barrett joined 10 other state senators in signing a 2021 letter asking Congress to investigate unfounded voter fraud claims, Michigan Advance reported.





Trump's false claims about a "rigged" election fueled many of his supporters to storm the Capitol. Polls have shown large numbers of Republicans still question Biden's electoral victory, and a majority of GOP nominees on the ballot for the midterms have reportedly cast doubt on the results.





"I'm proud to endorse Elissa Slotkin," Cheney said in a statement shared by the Democrat's campaign. "Serving together on the Armed Services Committee, I have come to know Elissa as a good and honorable public servant who works hard for the people she represents, wants what's best for the country, and is in this for the right reasons."





"While Elissa and I have our policy disagreements, at a time when our nation is facing threats at home and abroad, we need serious, responsible, substantive members like Elissa in Congress," Cheney said. "I encourage all voters in the 7th district -- Republicans, Democrats, and Independents -- to support her in this election."